ODM Migori Campaigns Nothing To Do With Little Known Oketch But Everything 2022

His Excellence The People’s president Raila Odinga is in Migori mobilizing for Hon Ochillo Ayacko’s senate bid and the reception is super by all standards considering it’s a weekday!

Well, the display of heavy political artillery by ODM in Migori is nothing to do with the senate race BUT everything to do with 2022, baba is not leaving anything to chance, no room for monkey business. A very strong message to team tanga tanga is what is in the works.



Already DP Ruto who many viewed as a front runner has been reduced to a tribal chief on the ongoing referendum debate with Mt Kenya and rest of the republic rallying behind the former premier. Even some Kalenjin MPs have abandoned DP and have joined the change the constitution bandwagon leaving DP Ruto in the cold with lose mouth Kipchumba Murkomen and quasi literate Oscar Sudi.

In Uriri the home-ground of the besieged county chief Governor Zacharia Obado the former premier told residents that only the courts of law will determine if the governor is guilty or innocent effectively telling them that his hands were tied and is nothing he can do, at the same time showing sympathy with them- what a way to unite his people!

The message from Migori to camp Ruto aka tanga tanga is that Baba is leaving noything to chance, there is no room for URP to penetrating the entire South Nyanza region that includes Gusii and Kuria communities. Migori is a mixed bag with Suba,Kisii, Kuria and Luyha/Maragoli constituting a signficant minority and therefore a landslide win for Ochilo is a confirmation that the entire Nyanza and Western is steadfast with People’s president and referendum of sorts on the handshake.

In 2017 general election, Migori county registered a zero turn out in the 2nd round of presidential elections after supreme leader Raila called for a boycott due to failure by IEBC to undertake minimum reforms to guarantee a credible poll.

