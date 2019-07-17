Photos: PM Raila Odinga hosts Gov. Alfred Mutua at his capitol hill offices

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday hosted Machakos County boss Dr Alfred Mutua at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi.

The former prime minister and the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader discussed a wide range of issues when they met.

Some of the issues the duo addressed include; the need to fight graft, historical injustices and support for the Building Bridges Initiatives.

The two leaders pledged to support President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks to leave behind a legacy when he completes his second and final term in government



The meeting comes at a time when Raila has affirmed not to abandon President Kenyatta.

The two leaders are dedicated to ensure Kenyans benefit from the fruits of devolution, and have vowed to unite Kenyans for the realization of the Big Four Agenda.