Photos of President Uhuru with Governor Joho Secret meeting at statehouse Mombasa Emerge.

President Uhuru and County Boss met at least three times in the past week. The climax being on Wednesday afternoon where they played Golf at Vipingo Ridge.

Only Last year the two Lions , President Uhuru and Governor Hassan Joho were engage in a war of words which escalated to the shutdown of family business belonging Joho’s.

The government went ahead and blocked KRA pin of the Governor and his family members and later revoked his passport stopping him from traveling abroad.

Governor Joho and President Uhuru have since buried their differences and pledge to work together for the betterment of services to the electorates after the famous handshake between H.E The Rt Hon Raila Odinga and HE Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru has since developed a ‘love catch’ for Mombasa County jetting into the county week in week out.

The two have been seen exchanging good chemistry and appearing at Vipingo Ridge to play Golf together days before the President hosted Governor Joho at Mombasa statehouse for lunch.



The relationship between the two has brought goodies to the county as the President orders two of his Cabinet Secretaries to directly liaises with county government and work from Mombasa until issues affecting the residents are solved amicably.

The two are Najib Balala of Tourism & Wildlife and Keriako Tobiko of Environment.