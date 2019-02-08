Kenya Today

PHOTOS: ODM drops Ruto’s ally ahead of Wajir West by election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has surprisingly dropped their Wajir West legislator whose election was nullified for what our sources claim might be a close association with the deputy president and therefore not being loyal to the party.

In a tweet by the party’s Director of Elections Junet Mohamed, the party has decided to go with a scholar, Prof. Mohammed Yussuf Elmi.

The Suna East MP went on to prop up the new candidate without explaining why the incumbent was no longer on the party’s ticket.

Kolosh’s election was successfully contested by his KANU counterpart Abdirahman Ibrahim Mohamed and the Supreme Court nullified.


The Jubilee party also intends to float a candidate for the contest that will take place in April

