PHOTOS: ODM drops Ruto’s ally ahead of Wajir West by election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has surprisingly dropped their Wajir West legislator whose election was nullified for what our sources claim might be a close association with the deputy president and therefore not being loyal to the party.



In a tweet by the party’s Director of Elections Junet Mohamed, the party has decided to go with a scholar, Prof. Mohammed Yussuf Elmi.

Also served as a visiting scholar of the University of Lusaka, Zambia . I believe the professor is best suited to represent Wajir West and continue with his health and education work in the region. | @ahmednasirlaw — Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) February 7, 2019

Prof. Elmi was until recently the Chancellor of Rongo University. He served the country with distinction in @kdfinfo and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Worked for UNICEF as Health Specialist at Garissa Field zonal office and Ministry of Health Kenya. — Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) February 7, 2019

The Suna East MP went on to prop up the new candidate without explaining why the incumbent was no longer on the party’s ticket.

Served as Director of Garissa Campus Kenya & Hargeisa Campus Somaliland of Mount Kenya University and Lecturer of Public Health and Epidemiology. — Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) February 7, 2019

Kolosh’s election was successfully contested by his KANU counterpart Abdirahman Ibrahim Mohamed and the Supreme Court nullified.





The Jubilee party also intends to float a candidate for the contest that will take place in April