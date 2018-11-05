Fake Love: Migori Residents Perfect Mt Kenya Trick, Accord DP Ruto Super Warm Reception, Get Millions and Move On

Well, it looks like DP Ruto’s move to seek baba’s blessings before setting foot in Migori paid off, what with this massive super warm reception. In return the DP has announced several new projects and also donated ordered cash disbursement to Migori County main hospital among other projects.

This is what Mt Kenya have been doing especially Muranga County, they have hosted DP Ruto more than any other county, he has donated over 500million to churches are schools yet come 2022 they will comfortably vote whoever Uthamaki will direct them to. Good to see that Nyanza is also learning the ropes fast. Dance and eat DP Ruto money, nothing will hold you from voting Jakom come 2022.

That hospital in Millie Odhiambo’s constituency looked like an abandoned structure, now it got 20m for ambulance and facelift. little gains that count!







