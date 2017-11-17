(Photos) Breaking! Sakaja Rescues NRM Supporters from Being Lynched By Furious Members of “Business” Community

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Barely a month after saving Mathare MP Hon Anthony Oluoch from the wrath of Murkomen and other Jubilee politicians, Nairobi Senator Hon Johnson Sakaja has proved he is worthy his onions.

Today evening, Senator Sakaja rescued members of NRM from being slashed by Members of Nairobi “Business Community” who had rounded them up at Muthurwa.

The Senator had gone to inspect vehicles that were allegedly set ablaze by members of NRM who went to welcome NRM boss Raila Odinga from the United States of America.

It was when the Senator was assessing a Forward Traveler bus that was burnt to ashes when a small group of five, attired in NRM T-Shirts and caps appeared. Unbeknownst to them, Members of Business Community were around.

Upon setting their eyes on them, they surrounded them with machetes and clubs ready to finish them.

No sooner had they hit any of them, than the peace loving Senator made a quick intervention, jumped in the middle and held the five of them together.

He pleaded with the boys not to harm anyone of them and let them go. He asked them to allow them go because may be they are not even the ones that burnt the vehicles.

He was heard telling the boys that by the end of the day they are all Kenyans and that Kenya is for everyone.

“Mtu asiguze hawa vijana. Sitaki kuona damu ikimwagika sababu ya siasa. Sisi wote ni wakenya bwana. Yenye imefanyika ishafanyika. Kama hasara imefanyika wacha tusi-retaliate. Kwa hivyo nawaomba, kama ni kuchoma, wacha tuchome Nyama. Kama ni kuua, kama ni kukata, wacha tukate shingo ya kuku Lakini si mkenya mwenzako”

The business people heeded to the Senator’s call and left the NRM go. They were heard telling the



“Bahati yenu nyinyi mhesh amewakoa. Tungewakatakata na tuwachome nyinyi wote saa hii”

Sakaja said the government will assess the damaged property and try and assist the innocent victims.