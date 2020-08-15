PANIC: Uhuru sends Cabinet Secretaries on 14 days leave, reshuffle soon?

President Uhuru has sent home all Cabinet Secretaries for a 14-day break amid speculations of an impending reshuffle in the Executive that will see the unveiling of government of national unity.

Although the decision was taken to allow the cabinet secretaries ministers to have some rest having been engaged since the year many believe this is meant to give the president humble time to reconstitute a team that manage his legacy in the run up to 2022 general election.

The Tuesday sub-Cabinet meetings, officially known as the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiangi will however continue sittings.

“The CSs have not rested since the year began. They also need some time with their families. It’s a normal break, even judges go on recess,” a senior government official told local reporters

There has been speculation of impending Cabinet changes with some allies of NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka joining government.

“There is a looming Cabinet reshuffle that might come as soon as next week,” another source said.

Former Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi who was forced to resign mid this week is among tagged for a Cabinet Administrative Secretary position.

Talks of a cabinet reshuffle have dominated since the begining of the year with speculation that Uhuru had identified CSs allied to Deputy President William Ruto for replacement. Former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto declined Uhuru’s offer for CAS position but instead said he was ready to work with Uhuru in any other position that will not affect his political activities in South Rift. There were rumours that Governor Ruto had been tagged to be appointed into an 8 person Economic Recovery Council.

The council could bring together eminent personalities including UNCTAD Secretary General Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, former Kenya Commercial Bank MD Martin Oduor Otieno, Eddie Njoroge (former MD KENGEN), Hon Billow Kerrow, Sabdiyo Dido Bushina (Agricultural Economist previously with the World Bank), Sheila M’Mbijjewe (former Finance Director- Standard Chartered Bank) and Prof Terry Ryhan (Treasury advisor). The team represents expertise in various disciplines that are key in the country’s economic recovery

More to follow