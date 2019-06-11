Panic in Statehouse a Kalenjin youth invades with knife, warns Uhuru over Land injustice

Brian Kibet, a 25 year old of Kalenjin extract stormed Statehouse compound with a knife and was shot and injured by the presidential guard.

The attacker Brian Kibet took the war to President Ihuru in what he has constently blogged on his Facebook page to be a cry for Justice regarding land issue in Rift Valley.

There is panic that the attacker ‘s views may be held by many in the area and a quick fix needs to be coinned before the situation turns ugly as DP Ruto journey to Statehouse is set to be blocked.

Here are some of the posts from his Facebook page

To: Thief President Uhuru Kenyatta and his partners

Tomorrow I attack State House.

God has sent me to execute judgement on every thief and every partner of a thief.



From Prince Of Ethiopia, formerly called Brian Kibet Bera







Those calling me hopeless.

Please note:

I am a Bsc Mechanical Engineering student 5th year second semester at Jkuat. This Semester ends in July 12th.

I worked hard in Primary school waking up at 3:00a.m to read on many days.

I got 407 marks went to Nairobi School where I woke up at 3:00 a.m to read on many days.



I am not going to be a slave to Kikuyus, nor Bukusus nor Kisiis nor Luos.

I’d rather be a house boy slave in Amhara Ethiopia than be a ruler in Kenya.

I am waging a war against my enemies for me to get money to go to the Gonder, Ethiopia.

Let this message reach President Uhuru Kenyatta and his people who stole my land and my inheritance.

Even if Uhuru makes me his Deputy President, I will not accept.

I’d rather be a slave among wise men than be a ruler among fools (cruel oppressors).

Ecclesiastes 9:17 The words of the wise heard in quiet are better than the shouting of a ruler among fools.



Even if President Kenyatta gave me half his power, I will not accept.



The only reason I will kill foreigners on my land is because I don’t have money to go be a slave in Gonder Ethiopia.

Share all my messages far and wide so that foreigners don’t say I did not tell them to leave my inheritance (land).

I wrote a letter to President Kenyatta in January 2019 to allow me and my soldiers (poor, oppressed homeless people) to live in caves in Mt Elgon National Park. Land where my ancestors lived. He has not replied to me.

Those who can reach President Kenyatta tell him my messages:

The war is between me and President Kenyatta(and his masters the Bankers).

Those telling me that I am depressed. Please note:

Kitosh(Lumeek (Luhyas, Luos, Kisiis, Kikuyus, British)) have occupied my land for too long. And they have oppressed me.

Tell them to leave my land, all of them, with their doctors, teachers, soldiers, administrators. Leave my land.

Watch my actions.

You steal from me then you tell me, “why are you depressed?”

You steal from me then you tell me, “see a counselor.”

You steal from me then you say, “why are you not wearing shoes? Why are you keeping long hair? You look like a mad man.”