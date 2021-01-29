Panic: Hon. Evans Kidero giving Gladys Wanga, other gubernatorial candidates sleepless nights

New Alliance proposed to stop the Kidero wave and influence.

Homabay senator Moses Moses Otieno Kajwang , addressing mourners at the burial of Kibra Mp Imran Okoth’s mother in Kabondo, asked Oyugi Magwanga and Homabay County woman Rep Hon Gladys Wanga, MP to consider forming an alliance to defeat Evans Kidero in the 2022 Homabay County gubernatorial race.

The Senator’s sentiments are a clear indication that Kidero’s wave and possible influence in Homabay County is undoubtedly giving leaders sleepless nights in Homabay.

” There are three types of Governors in Homabay County currently, that is the outgoing Governor Awiti, the ‘incumbent’ Governor Oyugi Magwanga and the incoming Governor Gladys Wanga. Oyugi Magwanga and Gladys, please get into an alliance and agree on who will be on top and below each other in bed (loud laughter from the crowd of mourners in the background). I don’t want decide who becomes what, but with that alliance you are assured of a win,” Kajwang said.

It is worth noting that the senator didn’t mention the name of ODM party National Chair HON. JOHN MBADI N. who has been crisscrossing the County trying to solidify his bid for governor race, sparking off rumours as to whether Mbadi, who has kept a low profile since the entry of Kidero, is still in the race.

If Kidero names his Deputy from Ndhiwa Constituency then this alliance might not withstand Kidero’s candidature considering that he and Wanga are from Rangwe and most likely the majority of Rangwe voters might angle towards Kidero.

Another factor to consider is that both Awiti and Magwanga are from the wider Rachuonyo clan which has held the governor post for close to ten years, which might affect the decision of voters from other Constituencies, particularly the wider Suba.

My opinion though