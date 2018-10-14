PANIC: DP Ruto Forms Special Team To Deal With Raila’s Referendum Push; Murkomen, Moses Kuria, Mandago, Gov Ruto, Khalwale

DP William Ruto pushed a fast one just less than 24 hours after embracing the calls for referendum. He has since changed tune and said he has no time for referendum but has all time for tanga tanga.

Sources close to DP Ruto confirm he held a night long meeting with his think tank that featured mainly legal minds lead by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Nandi senator Cherargei and his other top advisors on how to handle the push for referendum.

The meeting is said to have also reviewed prior referendum campaigns in which DP Ruto has consistently been on the opposing side and often got out a strengthened and hardened politically.

“It is in the 2005 NO Referendum of oranges vs Bananas that DP Ruto used to vanquish Moi out of Rift Valley leadership and went ahead to rally Kalenjins behind Raila and ODM and beat Kibaki hands down in 2007 general election, in 2010 DP Ruto used the referendum to kick Raila out of Rift valley leading to a Jubilee win in 2013. Thus the 2020 referendum should be a springboard for 2022 presidential race”– a source noted

To this end the DP has constituted a team of top Rift valley leaders to mobilize the base against the referendum and in the next weeks the DP will reach out to other regions to appoint those that will spearhead the No campaigns. He already has his team tanga tanga in place and thus the referendum will be their first assignment.

In rift valley senator Murkomen and governor Mandago will the team leaders and will bring on board all governors and other elected leaders and community leaders like Governor Isaac Ruto. Kalenjins will rally behind DP Ruto for he shall tell them that he will be president and therefore is beneficial for him to be a powerful president than aa ceremonial or dolly president as Raila and his mt Kenya oligarchs want it.

DP Ruto also has the Moses Kuria lead punguza mzigo team that is tasked to derail and cause confusion in the upcoming referendum talks. Other than pushing for reduced representation the Moses Kuria lead group will also push for age limit cap for presidential contenders to tie with that of the chief Justice of 70 years max.

Senator Wetangula, Mose Kuria, Kimani Ichungwa, Hon Khalwale, CS Echesa, Hon Suleiman Dori,