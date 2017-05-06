PANIC: DESPERATE Uhuru CRISSCROSSES Nairobi Seeking Endorsement from BRIEFCASE PARTIES, The 10MILLION Raila STRONG VOTES is NIGHTMARE for Jubilee

It is apparent that Uhuru and his Jubilee had invested so much hope on the disintegration of the opposition super alliance, that even Moses Wetangula showed them the middle finger is something they cannot understand. Raila’s NASA brigade starts off with a 10million strong votes while Uhuru’s Jubilee a coalition that has presided over the worst government since independenvce starts off with 5million votes mainly a two tribe coalition.

Now, today Uhuru has been crisscrossing the city seeking endorsement from fringe parties some which have been formed by his surrogates. Here are the kiosk parties that have endorsed Uhuru

1. JUBILEE PARTY currently at Bomas of Kenya

2. MAENDELEO CHAP CHAP that congregated at Lavington led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, the party has zero effect in Ukambani as deputy president desgnate Kalonzo Musyoka has it locked for NASA

3. NARC-KENYA were at St Andrews Hall and had ealier indicated they will only vote for Uhuru if thier party leader Karua will be unopposed at Kirinyaga.

4. ECONOMIC FREEDOM PARTY are at Nyayo Basketball Court, this is a pure brief case party that will add no value to Jubilee

5. KENYA PATRIOTIC PARTY are at Boma Hotel, this is another kiosk party with zero effect

6. KANU are at Kasarani ~the only serious party but has nothing to offer since Ruto n Moi have the same supporters and therefore no value addition

7. FRONTIER ALLIANCE PARTY- this was created by Statehouse operatives for Pastoral communities in Eastern and North Eastern region.

Desperate times calls for desperate measures.



