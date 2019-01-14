Panic as China sends signals of taking over Mombasa Port, KenGen etc over SGR Loan, Murathe drama was cover up

It turns out David Murathe’s reported drama and chaos is Jubilee was a carefully choreographed to cover up the imminent take over of key strategic assets bu China over the SHR loan.

The Government of Kenya has this morning cancelled the Media tour which was to cover the story of the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway from Nairobi to Naivasha

This comes after classified documents leaked to Media houses and the public regarding the collaterals that the govt placed at the Exim Bank of China to acquire more than 500B for construction of Standard Gauge Railway

Top govt officials have meeting from Friday to today early in the morning to derive measures which will Avert the roaming crisis

According to documents seen by some media houses, it is alleged that SGR is operating on a loss of 100B per year. The reports are from the ministry of Transport

According to The Standard Newspaper, the govt of Kenya is in the blink of losing Kenya inland Depos at Mombasa, Nairobi, Eldoret and kisumu, The Kenya pipeline corporation, The Kengen power Generation and the Kenya ports Authority which are some of the parastatals that were placed as collaterals during the process of acquiring the loan.

It should be noted that Equador placed it’s oil generation plant and a collateral when it sought a loan to the Exim bank of China. It was unable to service the loan and the Chinese govt took full control for a period of 20 years for it to recover their loan fully