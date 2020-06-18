PANIC: 12 Statehouse officials test COVID 19 positive, is Uhuru in danger?

Statehouse is yet to confirm shocking details that confirm a rapid spread of coronavirus where the president works from, more staff test positive for coronavirus with 12 new cases, 4 of whom live within State house complex.

The four persons who tested positive are on quarantine, this latest numbers brings the total to 16. There are fears that some individuals may use coronavirus as an assassination tool targeting political competitors ahead of 2022 general election.

It is not yet confirmed if President Uhuru still works from Statehouse who is has resorted to work from his private residence that is not very far away from Statehouse.

More to follow