Over 90 Mt Kenya Elected Leaders Meet To Endorse Raila Uhuru Packt, DP Ruto To Be Dumped

Over 90 elected leaders including Members of Parliament, Woman Reps, Senators and top oligarchs from Mt Kenya region are meeting in Naivasha to discussing the region’s political future based on the current developments.

The leaders will discuss among other things the proposed referendum and are expected to endorse Uhuru Raila pact that will see change of the country’s governance structure to a parliamentary system that will include position of Prime minister with two deputies and a less powerful President.

The Leaders will also take stock of the URP and TNA merger that gave rise to Jubilee, the current developments in which the country has seen rise in corruption during the Jubilee regime and the rise in poverty levels in the region.

“We will support the referendum call by Premier Odinga and the building bridges initiatives, there is a lot of hatred in the country and we dont want our region to be sidelined, let the rest of the republic know that there challenges are our challenges, we got no preferential treatment from Uhuru, we are also suffering the burden of high taxes and unemployment” an MP attending the meeting told this writer in confidence



Mount Kenya will not support any deal that oppresses the residents, Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has said. Hon Mwaura told journalists the mood was that any deal to be reached before the next poll will be critically looked at.

He said they were to address concerns that the region has been overlooked by the current administration.

“Following what we have seen, we cannot strike any political deals that will oppress our people.”

Mwaura said Mt Kenya region gave the largest percentage of overall votes for the current regime ‘yet lags behind on matters development’.

Among those attending include Senator deputy whip Hon Irungu Kangata, Former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya, Hon Maina Kamanda, Hon Moses Kuria, Hon Martha Wangari, Hon David Gikaria, Hon Charles Kanyi aka Njagua, Hon Jane Kiharia, Hon Faith Wairimu, Hon Alice Wahome, Hon Cecil Mbarire, CAS Rachel Shebesh, Hon Mwaura among others