Oscar Sudi holds massive rally, says they are using his name to divert attention from KEMSA scandal

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has claimed that the critics calling for his arrest over utterances he recently made are just diverting attention from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

Speaking on Friday September 11, 2020 after holding a peaceful demonstration in Eldoret, Sudi urged people from Rift Valley and Kenya at large to keep calm, maintain peace and be watchful.

He said that Kenyans should be demonstrating on important matters like Covid-19 millionaires instead of shouting about his recent sentiments.

The controversial lawmaker maintained that he will not entertain biasness when it comes to service delivery, administering justice, freedom and fair treatment.

“I urge my people of Rift Valley and Kenya at large to keep calm, maintain peace and be watchful. Some people are blowing my recent utterances out of proportion just to divert attention from the current problems facing us like KEMSA thieves. Kenyans should be demonstrating on important matters like Covid-19 millionaires,our mothers being evicted in Kariobangi among others,” Sudi posted on social media after his successful demonstration against KEMSA scandal.

The lawmaker has been on the receiving end from section of Kenyans following his sentiments that were seen as a direct attack against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina.

President Kenyatta in response to the sentiments made by Sudui and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng’eno said that the leaders should be told to go and insult their mothers, and leave his mother alone.

Ng’eno was arrested and charged for incitement, and was later freed on a Ksh1 million cash bail.

Sudi on Thursday night had also claimed that police were at his gate with two vehicles, with several others deployed in two lorries at Kapsaret shopping center.

He has been daring the police to go and arrest him at his rural home if they are convinced that he was wrong by uttering his sentiments.