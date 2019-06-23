“OPRAH was right about SONKO, he is a brilliant man” KALONZO endorses SONKO as Kamba kingpin (Video)

WIPER leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has showered Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with waters of accolades following his sterling leadership as the governor of the largest county in the country.

Kalonzo said Sonko has done extremely well as governor of Nairobi on many areas expecially on health and infrastructure.

By Joseph Mutua

He said he is ready to step down for him in future should the Nairobi boss decide to vie for Presidency.

Kalonzo said Oprah Winfrey’s remarks on Sonko in Newyork were truthful.

He also added that Sonko commands countrywide support and that should he decide to run for the President of Kenya

, he will step down and support him.