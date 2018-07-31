‘Open Your Doors To all Kenyans’, DP Ruto’s Ally Beg Retired President Moi

Water CS Simon Chelugui has asked the family of retired President Daniel Moi to open the gates to allow more Kenyans go wish former a quick recovery,

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta with a team of Jubilee leaders for the second time visited Moi in his Kabarak home in Nakuru county on Saturday.

“Our aging father who ruled Kenya for 24 years is now recovering from a knee injury after he was admitted to a hospital in Israel so this is the time he needs more quick recovery wishes from the people of Kenya,” Chelugui said.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who is the KANU chairman, was at home to welcome Uhuru with his team who went to visit his father.

Details of the closed-door one-hour meeting were scanty. A brief statement from Moi’s office indicated President Kenyatta wished the retired President a quick recovery from a recent surgery on his knee

“Mzee Moi, on the other hand, thanked President Kenyatta for steering the country to the path of unity,” said a statement.

At the time, Deputy President William Ruto had gone to visit the home of Lt Gen Joseph Kasaon, for the funeral service of his wife, Sarah Kasaon, who succumbed to kidney failure, where he was later joined by Uhuru.

Also present were Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis and Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie.

He said there is no problem in shaking hands as “even opposition leader Raila Odinga shook hands with President Uhuru”.

His plea comes even as Deputy President William Ruto remains the only top leader who has not been given access to visit the former kingpin of Kenyan politics.