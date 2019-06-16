“Only SONKO can stop RUTO in 2022” – Mutahi Ngunyi

By Christine Nderi

Controversial political analyst professor Mutahi Ngunyi says DP Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid is unstoppable unless Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s name is in the ballot.

According to Mutahi Ngunyi who was speaking to African Warrior magazine in his Upper Hill private office, even if the Mt. Kenya community is divided, majority of voters will vote for DP Ruto.

Ngunyi says Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is the only man that can successfully face DP Ruto and may be trounce him in a free fair and credible poll.

Ngunyi says if free and fair Presidential elections are conducted, Mike Sonko will garner more than seventy per cent of the votes because he has captured those Kenyans living in the slums through his philanthropic gestures.

He also added that Sonko’s way of handling issues gives him an upper hand over whoever he will face in any future election.

He said that in an event that Sonko will be crucial determinant in future Presidential elections whether he vies for President or as a running-mate.

To buttress Ruto’s political muscles in the Mt. Kenya region, he gave an example of how Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege was humiliated in her own turf when she tried to tell off the DP. He said Kikuyus are ready for William.

“Love him or hate him, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is the only man worth his onions, who can stop Ruto in 2022 if his name is in the ballot. Otherwise, Ruto will easily beat any combination. Sonko knows how the game is played. He is clever and knows how to endear himself to the common Mwananchi at the slums because that is where votes are. It’ll be easier for anyone to win the Presidency with Sonko as their running-mate” Professor Ngunyi told AW Magazine.