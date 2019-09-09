Only Raila can stop DP Ruto’s bid, others are jokers- Hon. Murathe

Outspoken Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has hinted at the man he believes can beat Deputy President Dr William Ruto in 2022 race to state house.

While maintaining his move to stop Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidency, Murathe said ‘Ruto must be stopped since his presidency is dangerous to the whole nation.’

He revealed that opposition leader Raila Odinga is the only politician who can beat Deputy Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

Murathe, regarded a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, reiterated his determination to block Dr Ruto’s bid for State House, saying if he (Ruto) wins “we will all be finished.”

“If there is somebody who can stop that guy (Ruto) from becoming President, it is the former Prime Minister. There is nobody else,” said Murathe, adding: “Our main aim is to make sure that person (Ruto) does not become President because if he does we are all finished”.

Murathe made the remarks on Saturday night during the birthday party of Tony Gachoka, a KTN News PointBlank show host, where Raila was the chief guest.