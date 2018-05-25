On Emerging Corruption Scandals, Let Mt Kenya and Maize Farmers Lead Demonstrations, They Voted Uhuru Jubilee

By Phil E

His Excellency Raila Odinga, has been championing for the plight of Kenyans. He has spent his political life fighting for a Fair and Just society. When the media is attacked, he is the first one to stand with them and remind despots about the freedom of the m8edia.

When NYS-1 happened, he was explicit and clear on the matter (he was insulted), when MoH was robbed of millions, he shouted out loudly (he was insulted and called names), when the Church was under attack he came to their rescue, when the tunnels of death were being dug in Murang’a, he made noise (as usual he was called mtu wa kitendawili), when Itaare dam was being done, he raised concerns (he was called mganga), when the country’s premier water tower was destroyed, he came to its rescue (he was branded a hater of a particular community) etc etc. When his election was stolen, all the people he stood with abandoned him. The media blacked him out, the Church sang the song of peace and accept and move on.

Your Excellency, you are not a vuvuzela. Your generosity and good intentions for Kenya have been taken for granted… Corruption has become a SCOURGE and a MENACE to the Country.

Those asking you to talk about the new corruption, are pretenders. They care less about you. They have been with the devil for long. Kindly let those who care about Kenya more than you speak about it. Relax for a moment. Take a breather.

