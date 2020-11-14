Kenya Today

ODM’s Hon Mohamed Hatimy dies of COVID-19 in a Mombasa hospital

Nominated MCA and former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) Chairman Mohamed Hatimy on Saturday died of suspected COVID-19 at a Mombasa hospital, the family has said.

Mr. Hatimy is said to have succumbed at around 3am at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his lungs reportedly collapsed.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party mourned Mr. Hatimy, who was its Mombasa County Chairman, as a “good man and leader.”

“A beautiful soul has stopped beating. A great man has fallen. The ODM family has lost a good man and leader,” read a statement from the party.

“Hon. Mohamed Hatimy, our Mombasa County Chairman and a second term nominated MCA in the County Assembly of Mombasa is dead. We shall miss you kiongozi.”

