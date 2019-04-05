ODM Wiper sibling rivalry kicks off as voters decide who is supreme

The electorate in Embakasi South and Ugenya constituencies will go to the ballot today in contests that were given a wide berth by leaders of rival parties.

Campaigns were left to foot soldiers whose wit and political prowess will be put under scrutiny after the winners are announced in the two polls.

In Embakasi South, the incumbent Julius Mawathe of Wiper is battling with former legislator Irshad Sumra of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) among 13 other contestants who include, Angela Mwikali (Thirdway Alliance), Jafferson Kasingu (Kanu) and Jairus Musyoka (Independent).

According to Embakasi South Returning Officer Abdikadir Ahmed, the campaigns ended peacefully with no cases of violence or malpractices.

“We are ready as we dispatch election material for 221 polling stations. We have not experienced violence so far and we are hopeful even during and after voting, it will remain calm,” he said.

The winner of the largest share of the 150,315-strong voters basket will find a full in-tray with residents expressing disappointment over unfulfilled campaign pledges.

“We are back to the ballot box with nothing to show for previous regimes. Our roads are in pathetic condition, lack of clean accessible water, poor drainage and sewer system,” John Mutua, a boda boda operator, said.