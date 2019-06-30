ODM will be the winning team, We will form the next government- Gov. Oparanya

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga will oversee the overhaul of the opposition party in preparation for the 2022 General Election.

Nation reported that ODM’s top party organ the National Executive Council, on Friday gave Odinga the go-ahead to start shopping for potential partners ahead of the 2022 polls.

The party has embarked on a drive to strengthen itself at the grassroots as well as the top in order to clinch power when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to an end.

Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya told reporters that the party will quietly begin reaching out to possible allies with whom they share the same vision for the country.

Going forward the opposition party will constitute a board to oversight the secretariat. ODM will also change the process of selecting its flagbearers for different elective positions.

“The choice of partners has been our undoing in the last two presidential elections. Guided by our party leader, we are keen to do it differently this time. I can assure you it will be the winning team, we will form the next government,” Oparanya vowed.

ODM’s National Executive Council (NEC) met in Nakuru for two days, ending Friday to review its systems and processes amid growing internal concern.

“Going forward, we will have a board to oversight the secretariat, not because they have not done well. The aim is to make the party more vibrant as we head to the next elections,” ODM Chairman John Mbadi disclosed.

Close allies of Odinga have been pushing him to take another shot at the presidency in 2022.

The only time ODM went for elections alone was in 2007 when it failed to clinch the country’s top seat by a whisker. In 2013, the party teamed up with Wiper and Ford Kenya to form the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD)

In 2017, other than the two parties, former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party joined the team to drum up support for Odinga in an outfit they named the National Super Alliance (NASA).