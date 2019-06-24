ODM wants to finish me, Ruto laments on church donations

Deputy President William Ruto has scoffed at a section of leaders drawn from the opposition who are opposed to his involvement in charitable initiatives.

This comes weeks after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chair John Mbadi announced plans to sponsor a bill seeking to tame fundraisers and cap them at Sh100, 000.

However, speaking in Vihiga county on Sunday, the DP noted that the bible is clear on giving, and people going to parliament to bar others from giving is proof of end times.

“When you see people plan to go to Parliament with a Bill that aims to oppose support to the Church and the word of God, then it is end times,” he was quoted by the Standard.

Ruto spoke when he joined members of the African Divine Church for the church’s 70th anniversary celebration, where he gave Sh3 million to jump start the ADC Pastors’ Sacco.

The DP added that no amount of criticism will stop his generosity, especially in churches, saying that many independent churches need help to improve themselves.

He added that he will help the church realize its dream putting up a cathedral with a capacity of 5000 people.

He was accompanied by a host of area leaders, including Governor Wilber Otichilo, his successor Moses Akaranga and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

Mbadi termed his proposed amendment as one of the upcoming tactics to fight graft, at a time when the opposition has been questioning the source of Ruto’s funds.