ODM Was Shortchanged In Parliamentary Leadership, Numbers Don’t Lie

ODM response to ANC, Wiper & Ford Kenya on Parliamentary Positions:

ODM has 98 MPs in both the Senate and the National Assembly and are entitled to 15 slots of the 23 positions available to the opposition.

However, it has only been allocated 12.

Wiper has 26 lawmakers — 23 in the National Assembly and three in the Senate — which should only earn them the four slots they have been allocated.

These include Deputy Minority leader in the National Assembly (Kathiani MP Robert Mbui) and s Senate Minority Whip held by Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni).

The other two slots are a member of the Speaker’s Panel and Parliamentary Accounts Committee vice chair, both held by Jessica Mbalu (Kibwezi East).

Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC has 17 lawmakers — 14 in the National Assembly and three in the Senate.

This makes ANC eligible for only three slots, yet they have been allocated four.

These include Senate Deputy Minority Whip held by Petronila Were, a member of the Senate Speaker’s Panel taken by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and the Implementation Committee vice chair Godfrey Osotsi.

The other slot is in the PSC, which is yet to be approved but has been allocated to Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.

Moses Wetangu’la’s Ford Kenya has 13 lawmakers in Parliament and is entitled to only two slots.

However, Ford Kenya has already been allocated three, including the powerful Minority leader of the Senate — Wetangu’la.

Despite ODM having 74 per cent of Senators (20-27), it holds no substantive position with Ford-K taking Minority Leader, despite having one Senator and Wiper taking Whip with three Senators.

The other positions held by Ford Kenya include deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly (Chris Wamalwa) and Labour committee vice chair (Catherine Wambilianga).

There is no reason for ODM to cede any PSC position. Any discussions should be held between ANC and Wiper as to who gets the Senate PSC slot.