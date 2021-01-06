ODM picks Hon David Were for Matungu by election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has handed over a direct ticket to former MP, David Were as its flag bearer for the Matungu constituency by-election.



However, ODM’s decision to hand a direct ticket to David Were has sparked protests from with rivals who have vowed not to support him in the March 4 mini-poll.

According to ODM secretary general, Edwin Sifuna, Were was a strong candidate who had an upper hand to clinche the sit.



Were will now face ANC candidate Peter Nabulindo and about 10 independent candidates, including Benard Wakoli who decamped from Ford Kenya after the party leadership withdrew from the race in support of the ANC candidate