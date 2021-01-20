ODM opens vacancy for application of its 2022 presidential flagbearer

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ODM PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING OF 20/01/2021

The Party’s Central Committee has at its meeting this morning resolved to officially launch preparations for the 2022 elections.

To this end the following resolutions have been made to guide our activities going forward.

1. The National Elections Board has been directed to forthwith begin the process of revamping the grass-roots structures through Harmonization processes to fill existing gaps in party leadership at ward, Branch and County level. The board shall release a timetable of the excercise in the next 7 days.

2. The National Elections Board is directed to immediately begin the process of identifying the Party’s Presidential candidate for purposes of the 2022 election by inviting those interested to express their interest. The board shall cause an advertisement to this effect to be carried in both print and electronic media within the next 3 days.

3. That in order to protect and advance the interests of the Party across the country the Central Committee shall forthwith insist on structured and formal negotiations with partners and allies on all matters.

The happenings in Nyamira where the Assembly rejected the nominee for deputy Governor is evidence of what happens in the absence of this structured engagement.

To remedy the situation in Nyamira the Party has nominated and shall forward the name of the said nominee to the Governor for his transmission to the Assembly. In Nairobi ODM shall likewise insist on nominating a person from within its membership to be appointed by the Governor upon conclusion of the ongoing court processes.

Edwin Sifuna

Secretary General