ODM MP urges DP Ruto to leave anti-graft team o ther work

Deputy President William Ruto woes continues to worsen following his comments on the ongoing corruption war.

Now Funyula lawmaker Wilberforce Oundo has advised DP Ruto to go slow and leave the anti-graft team to do their work.

DP Ruto earlier lamented the manner in which the investigations are being done has poked holes into the exercise, terming it a mechanism for settling political scores.

“His continued complains might with time make Kenyans suspicious on why he feels threatened. They will then consider him a corrupt man trying to protect himself and nobody will elect such a person as president,” said Oundo.

However, the MP on Sunday cautioned that Ruto’s open opposition to the same might lead to suspicion among Kenyans, a move he said will affect his 2022 presidential ambitions.

The opposition legislator urged the DP to reverse the harm he has already done by cooling down and watching the ongoing investigations from the stands.

He stressed on the need for Ruto to convince Kenyans that he is not involved in any wrongdoing by joining the remaining group of leaders who are in support of the exercise.