PRESS RELEASE

ODM MOURNS THE DEATH OF MR. CHELUGET

The ODM Party joins the rest of the country in mourning the passing on of Mr. Isaiah Cheluget, who until his death was the Chairman of the Kipsigis Council of Elders and a member of the party.

The party appreciates the role played by Mr. Cheluget in advocating, strengthening and rejuvenating the party in the South Rift region and his dedication towards ensuring the unity of the people of the region.

He was instrumental in campaigning for our party Leader Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga in the Rift Valley and his resolve to support him to become the country’s 5th President cannot be underestimated.

As a Party, we have lost a loyal, true and dedicated member whose immense contribution to the growth of our party will be missed.

We pray for the family, friends, relatives and party members well during this mourning period.

Sen. (Dr.) Agnes Zani, MP

Ag. Secretary General

26th June 2017