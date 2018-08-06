‘We Will Handle You,” ODM Leaders Warn CS Rashid Achesa for Disrespecting Raila

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa’s outbursts last Saturday could verily be his waterloo.

The CS made disparaging remarks against Raila Odinga might well end up playing against him with a looming cabinet reshuffle in the horizon.

A section of ODM leaders on Sunday, vowed to take stern action against Echesa for what they termed as disrespect towards the ODM party leader.

The leaders led by party secretary general Edwin Sifuna, said Echesa did not represent the luhya community as a whole with his sentiments against Raila and could possibly face stern action.

Nominated Member of Parliament Godfrey Otsotsi gave Echesa 48 hours to issue an apology to ODM otherwise they would launch an impeachment motion against him in parliament.

“If you don’t give an apology within the next 48 hours, we will oversee your impeachment,” Otsotsi declared.

Echesa during a funeral at Musanda, Mumias West in Kakamega County, alleged Raila was inciting Luhya leaders and even President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He further declared he was ready for any consequences that may arrive with his outburst, including losing his lucrative CS position.

“I want to be very clear with you Raila, I am not your equal. The President was not incapacitated to have me appointed as CS even though he knew there were other qualified Professors,” he had said.

Echesa’s aggrieved remarks seemed to have stemmed from the fact that Raila had on Tuesday, July 31 held a meeting with Western Kenya whereby he was excluded.

But Sifuna argued that it was Raila who practically helped Echesa to the job hence he should be largely grateful to the former Premier.

“The first person to acknowledge Echesa’s talents was Raila. Had he not been ODM youth leader no one would have ever heard of his name,” Sifuna said.