ODM Statement On Migori Senate By Election, Reprimands Ochilo Ayacko Over Propaganda

STATEMENT ON NOMINATION PROCESS FOR MIGORI COUNTY SENATOR

This afternoon, the aspirants for Migori Senate seat met with members of the National Elections Board and the Party s Central Committee ahead of the meeting of ODM National Executive Council tomorrow.

Of the eight aspirants who had applied by close of applications on July 20, 2018, Hon. John Pesa, Hon. Ochieng Mbeo, Mr Willis Okelo Oluoch, Hon. Ochilo Ayacko, Hon. Gordon Ogola and Hon. Dalmas Otieno Anyango attended the consultations and briefing. Two aspirants – Mr. Eddie Oketch and Mr. Mark Okundi did not attend.

After a briefing by the Chair of NEB, Sen. Judy Pareno and ODM National Chairman, Hon. John Mbadi, the aspirants agreed as follows:

1. They all agree with reasons advanced for the Party to invoke Rule 18.2 of the ODM Elections and Nomination Rules and endorse the decision for NEC to directly nominate the Party’s candidate;

2. They urge the Party NEC to employ an objective and verifiable criterion, including loyalty, popular support and integrity to pick the candidate so that ODM may retain the seat;

3. They will all support the flag bearer picked by the Party and ensure the Party retains the seat;

4. None of the aspirants present would renege and resort to judicial challenge of the nomination should he be unsuccessful; and

5. They thank the NEB Chair for reprimanding Migori County officials of the Party who sought to usurp the role of the Board and purport to convene an electoral college to nominate a candidate

Dated in Nairobi this 26th July 2018 and released jointly by:

Hon. CPA John Mbadi (NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, ODM) & Hon. Sen. Judy Pareno ( CHAIR, ODM NATIONAL ELECTIONS BOARD)