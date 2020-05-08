ODM de-whipped senator Ole Kina for ‘sleeping’ with Ruto’s big machine

It has emerged that the tough talking Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina was de-whipped by ODM party for sleeping with the enemy and therefore fails to meet the three basic requirements of LOYALITY, FAITHFULNESS and FIDELITY to the party.



It is has been revealed that Senator Ole Kina was picked, proposed and voted by committee members affiliated to DP Ruto to humiliate Prof Ongeri, ODM’s candidate for the position of Chairperson of the powerful County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC).

Mr Kina floored Prof Ongeri by five votes against 4 by the nine-member committee after being proposed by Ruto’s big machine nominated Senator Millicent Omanga (Jubilee), who is allied to Tangatanga, an amorphous political faction in Jubilee Party that is aligned to the deputy president.

He had already chaired the CPAIC’s first meeting when Senate minority leader James Orengo (ODM) gave a notice indicating the party’s wish to de-whip him from the CPAIC and the Senate Business Committee (SBC).

“I hereby give a notice of the discharge and removal of Senator Ledama Ole Kina from the CPAIC and SBC,” Mr Orengo said in the notice to Speaker Kenneth Lusaka dated May 7.

Ole Kina is also accused flying around on choppers hired and paid for by Narok County Governor Tunai who is also a close ally of William Ruto. If only Ledama knew how ODM feels about members who not loyal, he should review the late Homa Bay senator’s message from the grave on what the fundamental considerations for one to be handed party leadership.

It is obvious, senator Millicent Omanga, a known Ruto ally since 2007 (she got introduced to Ruto in 2007 by Kisii politician Don Bosco Gichana and Omingo Magara at the time Ruto was an ODM pentagon member while Magara was the party treasurer and Bosco was a Cartel linked to the party. The party seems to suspect that Ledama is already in bed (literally) with the enemy via Hon Millicent Omanga and Governor Tunai.