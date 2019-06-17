ODM communication boss mocks Ichungwa, Nyoro after Uhuru lecture

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech during the annual General Conference of the Akorino Churches Assembly at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday is continuing to elicit mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Reacting to the speech, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director Philip Etale mocked MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) arguing that they appeared shocked as Uhuru lectured politicians engaging in early campaigns.

Throughout the speech, the busybodies looked shocked. They did not imagine that such words could be directed at them. I saw the noisy Kimani Ichungwa looking like a lost sheep, Dindi Nyoro like a village cockerel and the other guy out of place. Hehe, I like laughing. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 16, 2019

Nyoro and Ichung’wa are strong supporters of Deputy President William Ruto who have on several occasions accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of plotting to create a division in the Jubilee Party in order to scuttle the DP’s 2022 bid.

Speaking during the conference, a visibly angry Uhuru attacked a section of politicians for engaging in early campaigns instead of focusing on service delivery.

“These thugs that we elected are busy politicking. They should not think I am their boy, they will not stop me from constructing roads. They didn’t look for votes on my behalf. I went looking for my votes. These rubbish should stop bothering me,” said Uhuru.