ODM candidate Karan accuses opponents of intimidation after deadly weapon saga in the by-elections

Ugenya-by-elections have reportedly kicked off with reports of violence at one of the polling stations. Three people carrying weapons have been arrested in Ugenya, Siaya County, as residents headed to the polls.

Police say they planned on disrupting the by-election as a panga and stones were found in a car.

Ugenya OCPD Willy Simba said they arrested the three after a tip from the public at around 3 am.

Suspects Emmanuel Odhiambo, Hillary Ochieng, and Erick Onyango were arraigned in court and released on Sh5,000 bond. They were charged with preparing to commit a felony.

Area police boss Willy Simba told reporters that the accused persons were caught “with deadly weapons and are chief suspects in an incident where a voter was severely slashed almost to death around Udira Kamrembo polling station.”

ODM candidate for Ugenya constituency by-election Chris Karan pointed fingers at his opponents and accused them of intimidation.

“We had an incident where a person was hurt and fortunately enough, we were able to catch up with the vehicle which was carrying the thugs. He was arrested and was taken to the police station. As I am speaking [sic], the suspect is at the Ukwala Police Station,” he stated.