ODM begins journey to reclaim Nairobi County from Jubilee

In the last general elections, the ODM Party lost its dominance of Nairobi politics to Jubilee, loosing all the county positions save for the Woman Rep slot that was won by Esther Passaris.

ODM also lost majority MPs and MCAs meaning, in the county assembly, it was forced to give up the Majority Leader’s and the Speaker’s position to Jubilee nominees.

It therefore came as a huge relief to ODM supporters in Nairobi County when the party recently convened a meeting of its county delegates to elect and constitute a new team that would spearhead the affairs of the ODM party in Nairobi going foward.

The decision to revamp the party’s grassroot organisation is being seen as early preparation to strengthen Raila’s hand in the proposed referendum.

Makadara MP and veteran of city politics George Aladwa was re-elected as Chairman with another veteran Ochieng Jera being elected as his deputy.

Against all odds, the party elected Nominated Senator and former Mountain View MCA Beatrice Kwamboka as Secretary General.

Hon Irshad Sumra

Hon Irshad Sumra was elected the party Organising Secretary while the charismatic South C MCA Hon Abdi Khalif Osman was unanimously elected as the Youth Leader.

Catherine Okoth

Catherine Okoth was elected the Chairlady ODM Women league Nairobi.

The team which has already paid a courtesy call and been endorsed by the Party Leader H.E. Raila Odinga is expected to hit the ground running even as the party restructures it’s 17 constituency branches in Nairobi.

The Aladwa led team is expected to to re-energise the party’s grassroots and campaign structures as to reclaim Nairobi County at the next general election which are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Aladwa and his team are expected to oversee a radical revamp of the party’s internal machine and also prepare a road map on how the ODM party will counter the emerging threat posed by DP Ruto who is the presumptive Jubilee presidential candidate in 2022.

The new team will particularly be expected to take stock of the ground level situation especially at the ward level and draw strategies on attracting the youth to subscribe to the party ideals.