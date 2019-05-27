ODM and Jubilee have candidates for 2022 already, let the sweet contest begin: Prof. Kisiangani

Political analyst Prof Edward Kisiang’ani has opined that both Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) already have presidential candidates for 2022.

This follows a remark by opposition chief Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Oginga that the former Premier is still young politically, and should contest for the top seat in 2022.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prof noted that since the two parties already have their candidates, other Kenyans interested in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta should join the contest.

“Yesterday in Shinyalu Oburu Odinga announced Raila will ran for President in 2022, arguing RAO (Raila Amollo Odinga) was not too old for the race. I agree with Oburu. Now ODM and Jubilee have candidates. Let other Presidential candidates join the contest and let Kenyans decide. It will be sweet,” he posted.

However, Raila has insisted that he will not engage in 2022 politics at the moment, adding that his priority is to unite Kenyans, and ensure effective service delivery.

“That is his (Oburu Odinga’s) opinion. I have not said anything about 2022. We agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta that we do not speak about 2022. I have not said that I will run for president in 2022,” said Raila.