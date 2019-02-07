Video: Obado heckled, chased away from Kuria after a clash with MP

Migori Governor Okoth Obado and Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama clashed at a public function in Kegonga in Kuria East sub county over a World Bank’s project meant to upgrade municipalities.



The governor was heckled by residents after he tried to defend the county government’s choice of Migori, Awendo and Rongo towns as beneficiaries of the Sh 516 million project.

Kuria leaders claimed exclusion from the project as none of the two municipalities in the region has been selected for the project.

Even Governor Obado’s attempts to calm down the irrate Kuria residents and leaders fell on deaf ears.

Obado told the residents that he knew the selection of Migori, Awendo and Rongo towns would cause political tension and that it was because of this that he decided that he would avail County funds to help fund similar projects in Kegonga and Isbania.

This too fell on deaf ears as a section of residents kept heckling while others walked out on .

