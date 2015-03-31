Nyatike MP Hon Anyanga ACCUSED of Political Rascality

By Khamah Nene

Trade Union Congress (TUC) boss Tom Odege has lashed out at Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga accusing him of political rascality. Tom wondered why in parliament Hon. Anyanga is deaf and dumb while outside he is noisier than a diesel powered village posho mill. “These are salient proof that Anyanga is even ignorant about his functions as an MP , and expecting anything good from him would be a fools ride”.

Challenging Anyangaâ€™s 8 year tattered legacy, Odege maintained that Anyanga is an ISO Certified flop whose development record is shorter than a 30 centimeter ruler used by pupils in primary. Nevertheless,Tom was quick to add that Hon. Anyanga has (whom he accuses of gross myopia), concentrated more on building â€œstomach infrastructureâ€ among his many sycophants and army of â€˜keyboard warriorsâ€™ than concentrating on socio-economic empowerment of Nyatike people. Something that invokes gruesome memories of Apartheid South Africa.

In his painful advice, Odege animatedly emphasized that a time has come when people of Nyatike must make tough decisions; Breaking from the past or continuity with repugnant leadership which has retarded every facet of the vast Nyatike Constituency.

Citing the book of Mark 11:12-14, the political scientist impressed that; Nyatike residence must now copy what Jesus did of cursing unproductive fig treeâ€” in throwing out incompetent Anyanga who is working hard to return Nyatike to stone age.

In a parting short, Odege wondered â€œHon. Anyanga should have replaced Othorongâ€™ongâ€™o in Vitimbi(on KBC) or Njoro in Papa Shirandula and not representing the conscious people of Nyatike in Parliamentâ€.