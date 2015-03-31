Nyatike MP Hon Anyanga ACCUSED of Political Rascality

By Khamah Nene
Trade Union Congress (TUC) boss Tom Odege has lashed out at Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga accusing him of political rascality. Tom wondered why in parliament Hon. Anyanga is deaf and dumb while outside he is noisier than a diesel powered village posho mill. “These are salient proof that Anyanga is even ignorant about his functions as an MP , and expecting anything good from him would be a fools ride”.
Challenging Anyangaâ€™s 8 year tattered legacy, Odege maintained that Anyanga is an ISO Certified flop whose development record is shorter than a 30 centimeter ruler used by pupils in primary. Nevertheless,Tom was quick to add that Hon. Anyanga has (whom he accuses of gross myopia), concentrated more on building â€œstomach infrastructureâ€ among his many sycophants and army of â€˜keyboard warriorsâ€™ than concentrating on socio-economic empowerment of Nyatike people. Something that invokes gruesome memories of Apartheid South Africa.
In his painful advice, Odege animatedly emphasized that a time has come when people of Nyatike must make tough decisions; Breaking from the past or continuity with repugnant leadership which has retarded every facet of the vast Nyatike Constituency.
Citing the book of Mark 11:12-14, the political scientist impressed that; Nyatike residence must now copy what Jesus did of cursing unproductive fig treeâ€” in throwing out incompetent Anyanga who is working hard to return Nyatike to stone age.
In a parting short, Odege wondered â€œHon. Anyanga should have replaced Othorongâ€™ongâ€™o in Vitimbi(on KBC) or Njoro in Papa Shirandula and not representing the conscious people of Nyatike in Parliamentâ€.
kefa nyakundi says
I totally agree,majority of mpigs are this type,busy eating while their pple are suffering,it is high time pple got rid of such useless mps.
apollo says
what have you done to the civil servant yourself b4 criticizing Anyanga
kenya ni yetu says
I SUPPORT YOU HON… ANYANGA AKANYAGE FRAME…!!!!
[email protected] says
Mr, Anyanga should be evaluated on what he has done in regards to development. If he’s an empty mutungi making too much noise, then the nyatike people should fire him and at the same time excommunicate him from there constituency. I do guess is the type of miguna miguna who can’t go to bed without shouting RAO name.
David Nyawire says
Bible quote from the bible!who is against?
rashin says
lets us nt b jelous of others evn odege himself has done nating at all wic can b presented 4 the pple,xo if u want b the mp of nyatike plz jst sell our policies bt neva compain wit anyanga’s name coz dat alone wl nt make u 2 b voted 4r by the pple of nyatike.
opielo ja opeya says
Dear Mr. Odege forget this post. Anyanga 2017 and
we wish him third round haha
collince koriato says
Odege yourself is a disgrace to a future nation….I THINK IF YOU COULD LEAD THEN NOT EVEN DOGS WILL BE SATISFIED WITH SEARCH AUTHORITY LIVE A LONE MANKIND.Youre dirty than Anyanga and we can only add you women to satisfy your want otherwise Nyatike is a bove your pettiness.
George says
Odege himself is sexually immoral… we don’t even trust him with our girls in Nyatike. How can he even complain to promote girl child education and yet the same girls are the ones he is cheating and spending with them at night clubs then impregnating after which he abandons them. Right now Rena Ouma from Matoso is abandoned with his boy kid.
koende francis says
lets just speak the fact anyway wat anyanga as done to nyatike so far the man is to much noisy hvng done nothng to nyatike at all he only knw how to disrpt pple at low ground juxt here nyatike bt parliment is aman of no achivement we are tired with one..fool every day meanwhile letx wach out nyatike pple we are in digital letx have aman of enable and aman of sound bt wth achivement infact odege as done more yet is nt mp y if..i support odege cm 2017
SYLUS NGOME says
Anyanga nyale nyaka 2020