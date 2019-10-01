Nyamira MP Jerusha Momanyi dumps DP Ruto for CS Matiangi’s team

They say that a week in politics can be equated to a year and that politics depends on how much your interests are catered for by the master.

For Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, the last six months have seen her go through radical metamorphosis, arguably the most talked about in Nyamira.

Early this year, Mrs Momanyi was chief campaigner for Deputy President William Ruto in Gusii region and a close ally of the country’s second in command.

In June this year, when Dr Ruto visited Nyamira, Mrs Momanyi insisted that the DP remains the most ideal candidate to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Your Excellency I want to assure you that you will win in this region. We have seen what you’ve done and nothing will stop us from backing you,” he said.

But barely after one week, Mrs Momanyi joined Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i’s camp, with the minister believed also to get eyeing presidency.

With at least three Nyamira MPs still allied to DP William Ruto, only Mrs Momanyi and Borabu MP Ben Momanyi are supporting Matiang’i’s bid.

On Saturday in Gesima, Jerusha insisted that her decision to work with Dr Matiang’i was informed by the dynamic politics in Nyamira and Kisii.

“There is that urge to have one of our own on the top and I cannot betray my supporters. We have to come together first and then discuss with those from other communities,” she said.

Dr Matiang’i trusts the Jubilee Woman Representative and in most instances, he first consults her before rolling out major development projects.

On Monday, it emerged that Mrs Momanyi played a major role in persuading Dr Matiang’i to lobby for Sh100 million for construction of Miruka and Nyansiongo markets.

