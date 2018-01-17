NYAMIRA Governor John Nyagarama Denies Blocking Officers From Accessing Office

I have noted with dismay poorly camouflaged propaganda and social media posts alleging that nine senior county officials, among them one county secretary and eight chief officers, have been blocked from resuming their duties at the County Government of Nyamira. These reports are inaccurate, outrageous and misleading.

The true picture is that the nine senior county officials have reported back to work after exhausting their annual leave days.

So as to bring them up to speed with ongoing activities at the county, last week, on Tuesday January 9, my Deputy His Excellency Amos Nyaribo and I held a meeting with the officers in which we discussed on how to continue working so as to achieve the County’s development agenda.

On Friday, January 12, during a Press Conference held in Kisumu during the Executive County Committee members retreat, I also emphasized to the media that the said officers were already back at work.

Through such steps, as a County government we have shown our commitment to continue working with each and every officer serving the people of Nyamira.

So far, none of the officers has reported me that he or she has been unable to get back to his or her office for whatever reasons.

Any of the officers who feel aggrieved should bring any issues to my attention.

It’s also my hope that individuals spreading any falsehoods and unsubstantiated claims orchestrated to spread deception and hatred against the County Government and its officers should desist.

I am also happy to announce that our fire truck engine has arrived in the County. More details on our disaster response and management capabilities will be announced soon.

My government is committed to delivering the promises it made during campaigns. We will continue serving the people of Nyamira County with diligence.

Thank you.

H.E JOHN OBIERO NYAGARAMA.

GOVERNOR, NYAMIRA COUNTY.