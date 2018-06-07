‘Number Two’ Used Farmers Money to Buy A chopper, NASA Strategist Reveals

NASA Strategist and celebrated Economist David Ndii has insinuated that an executive is responsible for the Billions of money meant to pay Valley farmers that have disappeared into the tummies of cartels.

He shared a photo of a helicopter with the caption insinuating the same.

I agree. So Ksh 0.5 Billion so that someone may fly between a hotel near Wilson Airport to his farm house in Rift Valley, nice calculations. Its all part of a bigger plan then. WILSON – HOME back to WILSON pic.twitter.com/U3Ecrh9DZP — Kombe La Dunia🏆 (@njengakimuhu) June 7, 2018

The only two people remaining to have been blocked me 'DP RUTO,AND GOV.JOHO,

But i know by 2022,kenyans will have understood why RUTO is unfit to lead this country,if today billions have vanished just like that,what do you expect if he becomes next president.Thank God,he cant. — shadrack musembi (@Shaddymusembi1) June 6, 2018

He was seconded by activist Boniface Mwangi who claimed Wilson Airport has been grabbed to create space for the choppers.