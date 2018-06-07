Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

‘Number Two’ Used Farmers Money to Buy A chopper, NASA Strategist Reveals

‘Number Two’ Used Farmers Money to Buy A chopper, NASA Strategist Reveals

Leave a Comment

NASA Strategist and celebrated Economist David Ndii has insinuated that an executive is responsible for the Billions of money meant to pay Valley farmers that have disappeared into the tummies of cartels.

He shared a photo of a helicopter with the caption insinuating the same.

He was seconded by activist Boniface Mwangi who claimed Wilson Airport has been grabbed to create space for the choppers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies