BREAKING: NTV’s Larry Madowa ‘PUNCHES’ Hon Ngunjiri Into Trash Bin Over Police Killing Luos Remark

All hell broke lose after Nyeri town MP Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu via his twitter handle @SimabWaNyeri condoled Black Americans for the lives lost due to Police brutality. NTV Larry Madowo hit first reminding Wambugu of the many Luos and children killed by Police during the 2017 general election. What followed was pure hell and now the Hon Wambugu, the short man with big buttocks from Nyeri is said to be on suicide watch.

So you care about innocent black people being shot dead by police in America but not innocent Kenyans being shot dead by police in Kenya? https://t.co/7d2ixiia2g — Larry Madowo, first of his name (@LarryMadowo) January 2, 2018

Enyewe this MP is just but partisan and disgrace to rational thinking…yu outrightly support the murder of kenyans demonstrating yet purport to be touched by the death of those in foreign land…one day will be kikuyus — mwendwa wambua (@WambuaMwendwa) January 2, 2018

To him, #BlackLivesMatter but not the lives of babies, Luos or NASA supporters killed by KE Police in 2017. Shame! — John Odande (@jodande) January 2, 2018

You have a rotten head. Care about Americans dead, where else Kenyans killed by the bullet don't matter.#IgnoreWambugu.#HesARottenHead. — Liberal Democrat (@Ronn_Kinuthia) January 2, 2018

Hypocrite, this is mockery to this young lady — Prince Gabbu jnr (@PrinceGabbu) January 2, 2018

She ia lucky she aint a luo…simba wa nyeri will award whoever kills a luo…. — Abdulhamid Noor (@hamidnoor) January 2, 2018

Like seriously. How many Kenyans were shot at and you said nothing. #LUOLIVESMATTER — akinyi vivien (@vivien_akinyi) January 2, 2018

Kenyan Citizens lives matter!!!!!!! You in Kenya not America my friend. — Zaq Zaddy (@zeckmwita) January 2, 2018

Ati black lives matter .Nonsense.Spare us your hypocrisy. — Lewis (@levisinho18) January 2, 2018

phisically and mentally dwarf…. the typical hypocrite. Nyani asiyeona kundule. Here in our country you and your masters butcher citizen na uko hapa unato nyenyenye. Kumbaf!!! — Mo Sa🌍🇰🇪 (@MoSaKenya) January 2, 2018

As your mungiki police butchered Luos you celebrated. — WASHINGTONE (@Washingtone254) January 2, 2018

Your tribemates have thrown you guys under the rugs. Look at the amount of hate and how you guys are despised that’s being exhibited here. Ludicrous. Hypocrisy and self knighting has led to the whole country being against you guys. Goodluck in combating that — BT (@BT67979028) January 3, 2018

Na huko Nyeri kuko aje mpaka paka wa taon yuajibandika simba. — Clement Oduor (@cotendoh) January 2, 2018

Atleast Chris Msando, baby Pendo, baby Samantha et'al were white. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 2, 2018

Hehehehe hypocrisy! He cares about black lives as long as they are not in Kenya through #BlackLivesMatter dude #LuoLivesMatter and are black too, PUGA! — NRM™ (@KimanziN) January 2, 2018

Hii kipindupindu inakaa imeshika mkono yako Boss, unadhani maisha zipi hazi'matter? Siku moja utakuwa tu 'Mkubwa'. — Robert Rawinji (@rrawinji) January 2, 2018

If you recall my position correctly I said there were no innocent people shot dead by police in Kenya. #NASAWentRogue. I still believe so. https://t.co/e2UvSjmi8C — Simba wa Nyeri (@ngunjiriwambugu) January 2, 2018

Seriously, i really don’t have a clue from which hell hole you came from But, You’re an idiot that Kenya can do wonders without!

— Ndung'u Wa Kahugu (@wa_kahugu) January 2, 2018

We are aware that you can never think beyond your bucket height. Bure kabisa. pic.twitter.com/YbWUzUQOXw — Tina (@tinaokore) January 2, 2018

How old is this short thing? — Elly Baraza (@elly_baraza) January 2, 2018

Hmmm another product from our academic institutions...learnt to cram answers...& by no means think! Big up to the MP...those kids shot dead must have been mobsters or gangsters... — Wicks Rabach (@wicksopi) January 2, 2018

@RailaOdinga u better get sworn in as soon as possible, it's high time War began such short impotent idiots cannot be celebrating the killings of other Kenyans who were protesting against electoral fraud,u better get sworn in Sir — Elly Baraza (@elly_baraza) January 2, 2018

You will understand Police brutality when one of you is missed only to find out he was buried a life. — Ibrahim Khalif (@real_ibrahimk) January 2, 2018

One day you will get to understand the meaning of your "stand" of guilty until proven innocent even in death. Such arrogance keeps reviving the pain and hatred, there is nothing to forget and move on. — Victoria Odipo (@vickyodipo) January 2, 2018

But surely Ngunjiri,what would you like to be when you grow tall? — Dr.K’OLOO (@onyangorichard9) January 2, 2018

His brains are as short as his height hence the thinking 🤔 — Kay simuana Jay (@KIZITONADEBU) January 2, 2018

So if they went rogue the deserved to be killed? What does the law say? Do you believe in it? No??? You are such a disgrace. Happy and Honest New Year — Nucleic Athleticism (@ChengoKE) January 2, 2018

Kindly provide the clause of " the law is very clear " that legalises shooting dead "non-innocent people"... — Tom Obuya (@obuya_tom) January 2, 2018

The year is still new. Please give us a break from stupidity! — Dominic WALUBENGO (@waluwande) January 2, 2018

If you recall my evidence correctly I said there were no innocent kikuyus burnt alive by **** in Eldoret, Kenya.#KikuyusWentRogue

I still believe so. pic.twitter.com/oY3zj3ww1L — Morse F. (@FredrickMseto) January 2, 2018

Your evidence in this picture is wrong. This was an entire GUILTY Luo family burnt alive in Naivasha by INNOCENT Kikuyu Mungiki unleashed by @UKenyatta in 2007/8. GUILTY Kikuyu were burnt alive in Kiambaa Church by INNOCENT Kalenjin youth. We know #KikuyusWentRogue — AMMadelle (@AMMadelle) January 3, 2018

Says a short uthamakistan idiot calling himself an MP these are the kind of insects alshabab Shd borm — Elly Baraza (@elly_baraza) January 2, 2018

God must be very patient, lenient, forgiving, and all that to still love even such scum of the earth. You have a platform to elevate the level of discourse on issues that affect Kenyans but choose to delve in the very worst aspects of our humanity. — JP Owade (@JPOwade) January 2, 2018

You are a legislator in a country that has outlawed the death penalty who advocates for executions without trial of persons who's only crime is being political competitors. You're truly short and incorrigible — #RESIST (@soundsofblaknes) January 2, 2018

Twitter guide 2018.

To understand Simba wa Nyeri and ilk, Ndii aptly opines pic.twitter.com/gmasdDY4xk — VO (@vombonya) January 2, 2018

This is a shocking statement by a member of parliament. — Joseph Kariuki (@kariukimwangi) January 3, 2018

Chief, you are from Nyeri. Nyeri men already suffer enough embarrassment regionally and globally. Please don't add to their pain. Enjoy uthamaki's pyrrhic victory as you would a midnight swim in the blood of the innocent. #Integrity — Orwa IV. (@Sangodala) January 2, 2018

Of course baby Pendo, Baby Moraa and Baby Mutinda went rogue! They deserved bullets! Otherwise it could be their tribes were not pre-approved @LarryMadowo — Chris (@Ngaruthi) January 2, 2018

Baby Pendo is a criminal?! — Peter Mwang'ombe (@MwangP01) January 3, 2018

Such a VERY foolish person. Police should only kill in self defence. Period. Stone throwers don't qualify as those people, especially when it's a political situation. And the very was intentional. We all know you are foolish. — Leke Oyelude (@oyalude) January 2, 2018

I refuse to believe anyone is this stupid. Lakini hii arrogance itaisha tu — Ronnie Robert (@ron_oduor) January 2, 2018

I thought you'll not carry this stupidity to 2018 so I was wrong!🤔 All lives matter! — Monique (@Moni_Atieno) January 2, 2018

Let Ngunjiri know that one day the rogue police will catch up with his relative...this world is a cyclone — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) January 2, 2018

We have seen many like you come and go. You think you are an MP and you are on top of the world. Wait until your world come crushing down soon. We shall report this message — John Gathairu (@JohnGathairu) January 2, 2018

Wow 😯!!! Uthamaki ignorance at best!!! Young children were killed! Are you not a parent? I don’t expect much wisdom from your likes.. you’ve turned Kenya into a Bandit State and a boiled githeri country with no avocado 🥑. — Iveta Lemo (@IvetaLemo) January 2, 2018