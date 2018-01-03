Kenya Today

BREAKING: NTV’s Larry Madowa ‘PUNCHES’ Hon Ngunjiri Into Trash Bin Over Police Killing Luos Remark

All hell broke lose after Nyeri town MP Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu via his twitter handle @SimabWaNyeri condoled Black Americans for the lives lost due to Police brutality. NTV Larry Madowo hit first reminding Wambugu of the many Luos and children killed by Police during the 2017 general election. What followed was pure hell and now the Hon Wambugu, the short man with big buttocks from Nyeri is said to be on suicide watch.

Seriously, i really don’t have a clue from which hell hole you came from But, You’re an idiot that Kenya can do wonders without!

— Ndung'u Wa Kahugu (@wa_kahugu) January 2, 2018

  1. The diabolic breed of turn coats with croc tears is surely hell bound .The killings are rated as Xv – extreme violence .This amount of violence is only present in hell or doom to be precise,The whole lot better start concocting some toxic poisons for heaven knows they have gained one way express tickets to hell .

