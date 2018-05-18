”We Will Not Impeach Governor Sonko, Statehouse Should Keep Of County Affairs”- Nairobi Jubilee MCAs Warn Murathe

Nairobi MCAs have refused reports that they are planning to impeach Governor Mike Sonko as was revealed by statehouse operative who also doubles as Jubilee Vice Chairman Hon David Murathe.

Today Friday, ward representatives led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo and Majority Chief Whip Mwaura Chege dismissed the claims of impeachment as baseless, uncalled-for rumours.

“The spokesman of our party is President Uhuru Kenyatta. He is the only person allowed to speak on behalf of the party. Any other person is a busybody,” said Guyo.

Chege said: “We have no intention, no motivation and no plan whatsoever to impeach the Governor.”

They urged national government officials to allow Sonko to settle in his office.

“We ask the government to allow Sonko to do his work. He inherited a county that had been run down for over 30 years. There was no way he could fix it in eight months,” said Guyo.



