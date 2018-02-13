“I am Not A COWARD” KALONZO Says He Is Ready To Support Raila Again In 2022

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he has supported Raila previously and he is ready to support him again in 2022 if he vies.

Kalonzo was speaking in Athi River when he refuted claims that he is a coward who ran away from the swearing-in, leaving Raila alone.

“I have previously stood with my brother Raila and I am ready to support him again if he happens to vie in 2022. I want everyone to know that I am not a coward. I will take my oath as the People’s Deputy on 28 this month“