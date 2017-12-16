Norman Magaya Drops Bombshell Why They Rejected His EALA Nomination, Hon Aden Duale Paid Millions To MPs

It turns out Norman Magaya’s defeat in parliament had nothing to do with ODM/NASA but everything to do with Jubilee’s hawkish Hon Aden Duale.

In a dramatic twist, Magaya has accused Duale of pumping 12million bribe to MPs to reject the NASA Ceo at the ballot (voting in parliament was by secret ballot).



“The wound is the place where the Light enters you. To Mr. Duale, the Ksh11.5m marshaled to bump me off will not dim my star. Take this to the bank, I will be back soon, facing you off in the parlor of parliament. You can buy Mps, but you can’t buy ordinary voters.”– Magaya revealed on his official social media handles.

Duale bribed and intimidated Jubilee MPs with threats that he will remove them from house committees. He also bribed the tough headed MPs especially those that have direct access to DP Ruto.

And that is how we ended up with 3 slots going to Duale’s Somali community whose nominees some were not even among top contenders.