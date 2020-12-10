Nominated MP Shamalla humiliated on citizen TV for zero grasp on the constitution

By Jerome O via FB

As it happened last time, SHOLLEI understands the constitution

The other Shamalla acrobat was flossing a fake Irish accent while saying NOTHING

Millie Odhiambo or Agness Zani both have a fair grasp of the country’s constitutional journey and should’ve been natural choices to debate Shollei.

Shollei is a razor-sharp lawyer. She is a hard nut to crack. She makes her side look very good when that may not be the case, in reality. On the other hand, she is pint-sized.

You’d hardly believe she is the same humanoid who carted away some 2 billion shillings from the judiciary when she served as a registrar.

In other news, Lugulu Girls has been closed indefinitely, after the girls marched the streets to Webuye, protesting alleged defilement. The matter should be thoroughly investigated.

In one of the video, one of the girls said they are sexually harassed by male teachers who keep asking “for their virginities”.

Their official complaint was that one of them was defiled one morning

These are serious allegations which must be probed in-depth and the truth unearthed.

The culprits should be handed over to the parents so that we can forgive him

At the same time, it is possible that someone is using the girls to fight the school administration. A possibility of mischief is very real

