NO MERCY: Uhuru set to KICK OUT Senate deputy speaker Hon Kindiki, a DP Ruto diehard, 2022 running-mate

Uhuru is on the overdrive, the Jubilee clean-up campaign is gaining moment with Senate Deputy Speaker Hon Prof Kithure Kindiki being next on the chopping board. Statehouse has ordered he be relieved the powerful position of deputy speaker.

Prof Kindiki is the Tharaka Nithi Senator and between 2013 and 2017 he served as the Majority Whip another powerful position. He put up a powerful fight back in 2013 against his neighbour the then Meru senator the seasoned and very experienced Hon Kiraitu Murungi to clinch the senior position.

Kindiki is one of the many Mt Kenya region politicians who were tagged to be Ruto’s runningmates but his star seem to be deeming since 2017.

Prof Kindiki, an academician is also a lawyer by training and he represented Uhuru at the ICC (ofcourse just on record, he never uttered a word inside the court, just like Murkomen was in court for Uhuru during the presidential petition but never uttered a word; the two are advocates on paper with little practice)

Senate majority whip Hon Irungu Kangata has confirmed the decision was arrived at after Kindiki skipped the State House parliamentary group meeting called by the President last week.

He says the process begins from Monday with the drafting of a motion to oust the deputy speaker and will be tabled on Tuesday.

Sources have hinted that Uasin Gishu Senator Margret Kamar could be the Jubilee Party’s choice for the position.

The Jubilee Party now turning into a full-blown house clean up with Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey on the chopping board as the chair of the Senate Legal Affairs committee.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua who also chairs the Senate Devolution Committee is also targeted for ouster over loyalty questions.

Others on the chopping board include:

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga will be removed from the powerful County Public Accounts and Investment Committee. She started mischief at this committee when she conspired with other Jubilee senators to elect Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina against Uhuru’s preferred candidate Prof Sam Ongeri

Mandera Senator Mohamed Mohamud who chairs the crucial Finance Committee of the Senate is also on the chopping board.

“Tomorrow I will be drafting a motion that will be taken to the senate on Tuesday to recall deputy speaker… This will now be upon the House Business Committee. The move is because he has not given reasons why he did not attend the pg meeting,” said Kangata.