NO MERCY: Uhuru goes after DP Ruto allies, list of MPs removed from house committees

It turns out Uhuru bromance with DP Ruto during Madaraka day celebrations at Statehouse grounds was just for the camera, the president has moved with speed and as earlier promised, not withstanding Ruto’s pleading for mercy to delay the purge, the newly crowned Jubilee coalition Whip in the National Assembly Hon Emmanuel Wangwe has just sent out notice of dismissal/removal from crucial house committees to four MPs allied to tanga tanga faction of JP party.

Moses Kuria is the first of the chopping board and he has taken his cries to social media by posting the letter he received from the Majority Whip, the communicates the 7 day notification of intention of the party to dewhipp him (Kuria) from parliamentary committee.



In a post on his official social media handles, Hon Moses Kuria lists the members who will be kicked out of house committees;

1. Hon Benjamin Washiali (Majority Whip),

2. Hon Cecily Mbarire (Deputy Majority Whip),

3. Hon Kimani Ichungwa (Budget),

4. Hon William Cheptumo (JLAC),

5. Hon Gladys Boss Shollei (Delegated),

6. Hon Julius Melly (Education),

7. Hon Joseph Limo (Finance),

8. Hon Alice Wahome (Vice-Chair Legal) and

9. Hon Moses Kuria myself (Vice-Chair Transport)

Here is what Moses Kuria posted on 31st May and it is coming to pass:

“The common factor between Judas Iscariot and Brutus was that both went for the kill with a grin. Today we had enough smiles. Tonight is the night of long knives. The victims have accepted with grace. I am very proud of my outgoing team. We have done this country great. I am heartened by the valour, fortitude and humility with which the axed leaders have taken this betrayal. Hon Aden Duale (Majority Leader), Benjamin Washiali (Majority Whip), Cecily Mbarire (Deputy Majority Whip), Kimani Ichungwa (Budget), William Cheptumo (JLAC), Gladys Boss Shollei (Delegated), Julius Melly (Education), Joseph Limo (Finance), Alice Wahome (Vice-Chair Legal) and myself (Vice-Chair Transport) – you are all heroes. I trust now the economy will grow with double digit.”– Hon Moses Kuria