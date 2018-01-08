”There Is No Dispute Between Uhuru And I, Let Him Appoint Cabinet”- DP Ruto

DP Ruto has dismissed reports of a simmering dispute between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta over the selection of the Cabinet.

Speaking for the first time since Uhuru announced major changes in his government line-up on Friday, DP Ruto said speculations about differences between him and the Head of State were baseless. He seems to have resigned to fate by agreeing with Statehouse operative David Murathe that leaders to “avoid useless political debates about government appointments and 2022 succession politics” and instead focus on delivery of the Jubilee manifesto to Kenyans.

Kenyans,more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus singlemindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us. — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) January 7, 2018

Hehehe this sounds rather SARCASTIC, something is cooking somewhere. Standby for Mother of all Dramas folks. — Alice Akinyi (@Alicia_Akeys) January 7, 2018

There are no useless debates in politics my fren. It's either the debate works for you or it's against you. In this case bwana DP, the latter seems to be true. I wish you all the best though as you embark on activating your plan B. #Nikubaya_My_Fren #TukoPamoJA — Geoffrey Nelson_Prof (@Prof_Omondi) January 7, 2018

Nothing is wrong with ambition but do not outshine, outdo and compete with your boss. Uhuru played well for 5 years by giving in to demands and putting up with many issues. Now he wants his legacy cemented thru service delivery. What Ruto wants is diametrically opposed to Uhuru — Elijah Kipteng (@ElijahKipteng) January 7, 2018

That’s the spirit Y. E. D P tujenge taifa. Waache sarakasi — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) January 7, 2018

Umeoshwa ama namna gani my fren — Ojijo Dancun Oyieko (@OjijoDanOyieko) January 7, 2018

149.(1) Within fourteen days after a vacancy in the office of Deputy President arises, the President shall nominate a person to fill the vacancy, and the National Assembly shall vote on the nomination within sixty days after receiving it. #ConstitutionKE — Chiboli Shakaba, MBS (@ChiboliS) January 7, 2018

He asked Kenyans to give President Kenyatta the space he needs to do his job and to assemble a team that he hopes will help him implement his agenda in his final term to secure his legacy. Mr Ruto also suggested that it was the President’s sole mandate to select the nominees, saying: “We should allow the President to assemble the team for us.”