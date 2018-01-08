Kenya Today

”There Is No Dispute Between Uhuru And I, Let Him Appoint Cabinet”- DP Ruto

DP Ruto has dismissed reports of a simmering dispute between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta over the selection of the Cabinet.

Speaking for the first time since Uhuru announced major changes in his government line-up on Friday, DP Ruto said speculations about differences between him and the Head of State were baseless. He seems to have resigned to fate by agreeing with Statehouse operative David Murathe that leaders to “avoid useless political debates about government appointments and 2022 succession politics” and instead focus on delivery of the Jubilee manifesto to Kenyans.

Check out DP Ruto tweet and subsequent reactions from the public.

“Kenyans, more so Jubilee, should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people,” the DP said in a tweet sent from his verified account at 3.24pm.

He asked Kenyans to give President Kenyatta the space he needs to do his job and to assemble a team that he hopes will help him implement his agenda in his final term to secure his legacy. Mr Ruto also suggested that it was the President’s sole mandate to select the nominees, saying: “We should allow the President to assemble the team for us.”

