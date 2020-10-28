‘Niliona nimetolewa namba 9 ndio maana nikaamua’- DP Ruto told Uhuru at Bomas

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday during the BBI launch fired salvos at his Deputy, William Ruto, for allegedly engaging in early campaigns for his 2022 Presidential bid.

Uhuru said he does not understand how his deputy forgot about their (Jubilee) goals and started enganging in 2022 campaigns.

The president used the analogy of a relay race where one runner instead of taking the baton and going forward to the finish line, runs in the opposite direction.

“Tulisonga pamoja lakini hapa kati kati ndio sasa 2022 ikaingilia akasahau yale mengine but nasema tutulize boli..” (We walked together, but somewhere along the journey, 2022 matters became the priority and he forgot everything else. But I’m telling him to take it slow…” Uhuru said.

As Uhuru laughed, Ruto stood up and took to the podium and whispered a joke in the President’s ear, to which he laughed, then went back to his seat.

The DP said, “Niliona nimetolewa namba 9 ndio maana nikaamua..” (I was displaced from my position number 9 and that is why I had to).,”

He and the president both burst into laughter as Uhuru tapped Ruto’s shoulder.

Number nine is a football reference for a team’s main striker.